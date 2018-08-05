



How We Got Our Podcast to One Million Downloads in Just 4 Months | Ep. #165

In Episode #165, Eric and Neil discuss how they got their podcast to 1 million downloads in just 4 months. Starting a podcast requires a knowledge base. You need to know how to keep your listeners engaged! Tune in as Eric and Neil tell you just how you can rapidly grow those downloads with a few invaluable tips. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: How We Got Our Podcast to One Million Downloads in Just 4 Months 01:05 – The first 3 years of “Growth Everywhere” were really tough 01:27 – Eric made a lot of mistakes at the start 01:33 – You have to be consistent with your podcast to hold your audience 02:10 – The people who produce the most amount of episodes, get the most number of listeners 02:30 – It’s not about producing really long episodes 02:44 – Neil shares the idea of “The Marketing School” 03:44 – “Information in, information out”—Eric wants valuable information that will make him ACT 04:28 – Eric shares his experience listening to Tim Ferris’ podcast 04:45 – Keep things concise and do it in a unique way 05:34 – Neil shares how email blasts helped them get more listeners 05:41 – Interview people in your podcast and promote it 06:50 – The guest should promote it, as well 07:20 – Batch your episodes 07:56 – There’s a team behind the podcast — from shownotes to audio editing — that make it work 08:30 – Doing everything on your own takes a lot of time 08:52 - That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Mistakes are an opportunity to hone your skills and should not be repeated. Be concise and consistent with your podcast—encourage your listeners to add your podcast release schedule to their calendars. Every podcast should have a production team behind it to save you time. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu