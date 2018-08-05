Marketing School
What Is Account-Based Marketing and How Can You Leverage It? | Ep. #164
In Episode #164, Eric and Neil discuss what account-based marketing is and how to leverage it. Account-based marketing is a new term for an old, tried and true practice for marketers. Tune in to find out more about account-based marketing and the leads that deserve your attention. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today's topic: What Account-Based Marketing Is and How You Can Leverage It 00:36 – Account-based marketing makes you identify ideal prospects ahead of time 01:15 – Have an inbound SDR to look at the exact leads 01:33 – Infer is a software solution that can help determine which leads are your most valuable leads 02:54 – You can spend your marketing effort towards responding and entertaining leads 03:16 – The cost of Infer depends on your size 03:24 – Lead forms work with 15-16 questions spread over a few pages 04:06 – Apple Market Fetch works for people who use Slack and it can scrape the web to find qualified leads 04:44 – Clearbit will show you information of people in your list 05:12 – Funnelholic's experience with account-based marketing 05:44 – You don't need quantity to make money—you need qualified leads 06:24 - That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Account-based marketing is becoming more common, even though it's been around for years. Start with 2 questions on your lead form, then gradually ask more detailed questions to get people to respond. Focus on QUALITY leads—not the number of leads.