Marketing School
How to Build a Brand Using Live Video | Ep. #163
In Episode #163, Eric and Neil teach us how to build a brand using live video. In 2016, live videos became the new trend in business. From SnapChat to Facebook Live, almost every platform has their own channel to facilitate this service—so, why not use it? Listen as Eric and Neil explain the benefits of live video and give us effective strategies to get the most out of this marketing strategy. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Build a Brand Using Live Video 00:34 – Videos are getting bigger 01:11 – Live videos are the "behind the scenes" of people's lives 01:53 – Gary Vaynerchuk leverages videos in his own terms, hiring D'Rock to follow him around and record his videos 02:26 – Gary V is ahead 10x because he does more live videos than anyone else 03:08 – Doing exciting stuff that relates to people equates to higher conversion rates 03:26 – Live videos are like your own TV channel 04:13 – People like doing business with PEOPLE 04:37 – Neil and Eric are both investing in live videos 04:50 – Wirecast is a tool to help you re-broadcast your videos 05:34 – Article by Leonard Kim on How to Get Facebook Verified 06:23 – Live videos on Facebook are getting priority 06:40 – Don't just do live content on your videos – engage with your audience 07:03 – Respond to your fans 08:16 – Whale allows people to ask questions to each other 08:52 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Live videos are becoming very popular, as there are NO limits to the ways you can use them for your business. Videos that have relatable and exciting content WILL give your business traction. Broadcast your videos across all different channels to GROW your reach; then, INTERACT with your audience.