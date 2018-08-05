



Marketing School

How to Outrank Your Competition When You Have Less Links | Ep. #162

In Episode #162, Eric and Neil discuss how to outrank your competition when you have fewer links. Link building is an essential part of ranking your website; however, Neil and Eric teach us that it is possible to outrank your competitors thanks to Google Hummingbird. Tune in to find out how to maximize on Hummingbird's new update to increase search engine traffic to your website. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Outrank Your Competition When You Have Less Links 00:42 – Links have a lot of impact in Google ranking 00:50 – The "Hummingbird Update" had the biggest impact on search engine listings 01:02 – Hummingbird looks at everything in a topical sense 01:27 – The new update looks at topics and themes 01:29 – "Websites with the strongest themes tend to rank the best" 01:49 – The new algorithm looks for depth and detail 02:25 – Look at these blogs to learn more about Hummingbird: GetRichSlowly, MyMoneyBlog, PennyHoarder, and MagnifiedMoney 02:40 – GetRichSlowly is the oldest website among the 4, but PennyHoarder gets more traffic because of their thorough content 02:57 – More links does NOT mean a better website 03:32 – Hummingbird looks at the overall relevancy of a post, not just keywords like before 03:45 – Use tools like MarketMuse to tell you how topically relevant you are for phrases in that space 05:04 – UberSuggest will give you suggestions of what to incorporate into your content 05:17 – Don't forget about The Skyscraper Technique! 05:58 – Linking out too much can make your website look like a directory 06:15 – Neil shares what his team did for his website to get another 10% in traffic 07:28 – Remove default URL date structures 08:16 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Google's Hummingbird update looks at the whole meaning of sentences as opposed to keywords. Having more links does NOT guarantee you a top spot – RELEVANCY is key. Use tools to help you plan and strategize your content for overall relevance.