7 Elements of an Effective Marketing Report | Ep. #161
In Episode #161, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 elements of an effective marketing report. The marketing report reflects the health of your business and is a great sending base to inform that next step. Tune in to find out WHAT you need to assess and HOW to gather that information, in order to have that clear assessment of how your business is doing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today's topic: 7 Elements of an Effective Marketing Report 00:45 – First, have high-level goals 01:08 – Have a different kind of threshold 01:24 – "Have your targets laid out so it is easier for people to digest" 01:31 – Second, look at the growth 01:47 – Examine your growth weekly 03:25 – Assess how to calculate your growth properly—don't just look at the total visitor count 04:28 – The growth rate should be staying the same, if not increasing 04:39 – Third, use simple, report tracking tools, like Cyfe, and connect it to your spreadsheet report in order to pull data 05:27 – GA data grabber helps you to pull reports, too 05:50 – Fourth, track the lifetime value of the customer and the cost to acquire new customers 06:15 – You need a metric 07:11 – Fifth, look at your revenue churn and customer churn 07:28 – Lincoln Murphy's How Much Churn is Acceptable 07:47 – Ideal churn is less than 10% a year 08:30 – Sixth, Neil shares the time he talked to Ryan, from HubSpot 09:16 – Add your total headcount in your marketing report 10:18 – Lastly, the net promoter score allows you to measure the sentiments of the customers 11:12 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Have a clear and simple goal which is easy for people to understand. Do NOT miscalculate your growth or it will lead you to a wrong impression of your business' health. Quantifying customer satisfaction is IMPORTANT – know and understand your supporters and detractors.