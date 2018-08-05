Marketing School
7 Tips to Improve the Reach of Your Podcast | Ep. #160
In Episode #160, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 tips that will help you improve the reach of your podcast. Starting a podcast is not easy and improving its reach requires putting in some work. Tune in to learn tips and strategies such as growing your network, changing up your headlines, and maximizing off the traffic you get on iTunes. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 Tips to Improve the Reach of Your Podcast 00:35 – #1: Have a following and email list AND push your content out to your channels 00:48 – Eric uses a podcasting host called, “List It” to push to multiple channels 01:15 – Email blast has also been effective for Eric and Neil 02:30 – #2: Show every single episode that you have recorded 02:50 – Eric uses MeetEdgar to schedule his posts 04:04 – #4: “The headlines really impact how many downloads a podcast gets” 04:13 – Copyblogger headline formula can give you templates to create attractive headlines 04:32 – Fortune’s headline generator also helps 04:36 – TitleCapitalization will fix your headline 04:57 – #5: If you have a podcast, have a blog, too! 05:48 – #6: The more ratings and reviews you have, the more you will get 06:18 – If you can get more traffic in iTunes, use it to get more views! 06:30 – Mention in your podcast to leave a review and rating 06:48 – Tim of LeadPages made The Marketing School’s intro and outro 07:20 – #7: Cross Promote 07:40 – John Lee Dumas has a great community called The Podcaster’s Paradise 08:10 – Share in a podcasting community to grow your network 08:15 - That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Be in multiple channels and improve not just your content, but your headlines as well. Get feedback and ratings from iTunes—it can boost your traffic significantly. With the growing number of podcasters, it is much easier now to share, connect, and help one another. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu