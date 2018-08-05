



Marketing School

What You Need to Know About Digital Marketing Before Investing in It | Ep. #159

In Episode #159, Eric and Neil discuss what you need to know about digital marketing before investing your time and money. Listen as they explain the benefits of zeroing in on one channel over time and more first hand advice about how to tackle digital marketing for yourself as opposed to outsourcing to an agency. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: What You Need to Know About Digital Marketing Before Investing in It 00:50 – First is to get a high level view of what is going on 00:57 – There are a lot of YouTube videos available, like the one from HubSpot 01:30 – Know what your goals are and be clear with your target 01:51 – Figure out what channel you want to tackle first 02:02 – Neil's focus is content marketing 03:00 – Neil wants to use YouTube 03:58 – Neil shares how he still maximizes on Facebook, even after he stopped spending money on it 04:30 – "Focus on one channel at a time and focus on things that work" 05:29 – Neil only does a few channels at once 05:49 – NeilPatel.com has been around for 2 years and Neil is focused on content marketing 06:40 – If you haven't figured out your foundation for the different channels you're running at once, it will slow you down 07:45 – Success takes time 08:07 – Eric shares how he grows "Growth Everywhere" 08:26 – Everything compounds in time 09:00 – Neil advises to not hire an agency on your first year 09:05 – If you can't figure out traction on your own, your agency is going to just spend all your money before they figure things out 09:34 – You don't have to be an expert – work to figure out the basics on your own 09:47 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Don't go into multiple channels at once – pick one at a time, conquer it, and be the best at it. All good things take time when it comes to maximizing on a digital marketing strategy. You don't have to be an expert – just be technical enough to figure out the basics on your own.