How Long It Takes for SEO to Work | Ep. #158
In Episode #158, Eric and Neil discuss a how long it actually takes for SEO to work. Having the right expectations in mind will help you as you wait for results. Tune is as Eric and Neil discuss their own experiences with SEO and the techniques that you can do now to boost your traffic. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How Long it Takes for SEO to Work 00:35 – For a brand new website, it takes 6 months to 1 year. For an established website, it can take 6 months or more to get ranking. 00:50 – Neil shares his website's ranking as an example 01:45 – It took Neil 9 months for him to see a decent ranking 02:00 – The search traffic goes up slowly 02:39 – "It takes good placement to see traffic" 02:53 – Eric shares his own experience with SEO 03:12 – Eric decided to buy a decent age domain 04:00 – Eric made a lot of adjustments with the domain and their website traffic went from hundreds to millions 04:54 – Redirecting an old domain to a new domain helps 05:03 – Having high brand keywords increases traffic 06:28 – Have an on-page SEO set up right 07:30 – There's a lot of SEO consultants available and don't be afraid to approach them if you're not confident enough setting up SEO 08:19 – SEO takes time and effort, so be patient 08:27 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: There are no shortcuts in SEO, so BE patient as it takes time and effort to see the results. To get that traffic, you need to focus on having a proper on-page SEO setup. Do NOT be afraid to ask the experts—it's better see real results than to overestimate your abilities.