Marketing School
How to Hire Marketing Interns | Ep. #156
In Episode #156, Eric and Neil discuss a valuable opportunity that is worth considering for your team and business—hiring marketing interns. Listen as they reveal the benefits of hiring interns, tips and tools that can make the hiring process easy, and factors you should consider while looking for the next best fit for the company. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Hire Marketing Interns 00:40 – "The people that are really hungry [to learn]; sometimes, they end up being the best hires" 00:43 – Having a long-term internship program will be good for a business 01:03 – Use Craigslist or a tool called Workable to keep your hiring process simple 01:10 – First, create a good job description 01:19 – Eric uses Spark Hire, which allows video interviewing 02:38 – Neil uses Elevation Scholars to offer marketing scholarships 03:17 – Neil lists his requirements for the marketing scholarships he offers 04:59 – Neil pays for their interns' services 05:15 – Take your interns to training 05:34 – Help them grow and pay them at the same time 06:11 – Make sure there is a "light" in your program 06:28 – Constantly give your feedback 06:46 – Target websites about career change to promote your search 07:26 – Use 15Five to setup automated feedback for your interns 08:08 – Be supportive to your team 08:17 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: No need to reinvent the wheel—use the online tools available to you for your hiring and selection process. Do NOT focus solely on talent alone, consider the person's character too. Give training and constant feedback—interns need your direction.