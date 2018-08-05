Marketing School
7 Creative Marketing Tactics that You Ought to be Leveraging | Ep. #155
In Episode #155, Eric and Neil talk about 7 creative marketing tactics that you ought to be leveraging. Tune in to discover the online tools that will work for you and the tactics you need to keep your content one step ahead of your competitors. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: 7 Creative Marketing Tactics that You Ought to be Leveraging 00:37 – #1 Use TurboDial to collect phone numbers of visitors on your website 00:56 – Send TurboDial a signal to send a text message to the person 01:30 – You can program replies when a person responds to your text 02:09 – #2 Make your stuff is available for pirates on torrent sites 02:52 – #3 Use exit pop-ups 03:17 – #4 Make sure your funnel is congruent with your client's interests 04:13 – #5 Go to BuzzSumo and find out which of your competitors' posts are going viral 04:21 – Ahrefs will also show you your competitors' most popular posts 04:29 – Take the post's URL and put it into Twitter search to show the top users sharing the content 04:37 – Write something similar, but better, then start emailing the users about your content 05:15 – When they respond, ask them what you can do for them and make a P.S. about sharing your content 05:35 – #6 Have a content creation checklist or learn about content repurposing 06:34 – Google "content repurposing workflow" 06:44 – #7 With remarketing, put your pixel in your email signature 07:35 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Make your content available for pirates – let them do the work of spreading the word for you. Use exit pop-ups, they are triggers for opt-ins. Keep an eye on your competitor's posts, create betters ones, and share them with the people who are engaging with your competitor's content.