Marketing School
How to Get Started with Facebook Ads | Ep. #154
In Episode #154, Eric and Neil teach entrepreneurs how to get started with Faceboook Ads. Facebook Ads have proven to be a really effective tool to grow conversion and traffic. Business owners are now able to customize more of their ads on this platform without needing to be technical. Listen as Neil and Eric provide you with great advice on how to get started with Facebook Ads. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Get Started with Facebook Ads 00:48 – Boosting your posts 01:04 – Digital Marketer's Podcast episode on boosting posts has in-depth information on the topic 01:18 – Boost what gets people engaged or what you want 01:34 – Boosting does NOT have to be expensive 01:54 – Neil loves to spend on page likes 02:14 – Spending money on likes is like building your own platform 02:37 – Targeting your audience on geographic location, interests, etc. doesn't work well unless you have an email list similar to it 03:22 – Build lookalike audiences 03:40 – Use Google Tag Manager to set your pixels 04:37 – Don't do complex stuff just yet 04:47 – FIRST, use Facebook traffic for brand awareness 05:24 – AdEspresso has ads templates which you can pull ideas from 05:48 – HelloBar is a tool you can use to collect more page likes 05:51 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Start with the simple ads and prove its effectivity BEFORE trying out complex ones. Do NOT forget to set-up yours pixels, first. Facebook ads can be used for different purposes – not just for conversions.