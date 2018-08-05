Marketing School
4 Steps to Getting Started with RSLA | Ep. #153
In Episode #153, Eric and Neil discuss the 4 steps to get started with RSLA (Remarketing Lists for Search Ads). RLSA allow you to target your past website visitors to open up more possibilities for marketing and promotion. Listen to find out how you can set-up your RSLA to start benefitting from this feature ASAP. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: 4 Steps to Getting Started with RSLA 00:36 – RLSA (Remarketing Lists for Search Ads) is a feature that lets you customize your search ad campaigns for people who have previously visited your website 00:50 – The idea is to target people who visited your site before and are searching for something similar in Google 01:24 – The 4 Main Steps to get started with RSLA: Pixeling your audience, create content, keyword research, and setting up in Google Adwords 01:36 – PIxeling is very easy – just add the pixel code to your account 01:46 – If your content is NOT relevant to buyers, you will get a ton of traffic without conversion 02:12 – KissMetrics is an example 03:00 – Being too broad in your content will get you irrelevant traffic 03:33 – Use a Google Keyword tool or SEMRush for your keyword research 04:03 – After you setup your keyword permutations, you can retarget people who already purchased with a separate brand campaign 05:13 – RLSA allows you to do more advanced marketing strategies 05:35 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: RLSA allows you to target past website visitors who are searching for similar things on Google. Avoid irrelevant traffic by making your content RELEVANT to your target audience. RLSA enables you to set-up advanced strategies for your remarketing.