Which Google Analytics Metrics Should You Be Tracking? | Ep. #152

In Episode #152, Eric and Neil tackle the Google Analytics metrics that you should be tracking for your business. Listen to discover the metrics worth monitoring on a weekly basis that will help you improve your conversion rates. Understanding your metrics will also help you find and address your problem areas to better optimize your website's performance. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: Which Google Analytics Metrics Should You Be Tracking? 00:35 – It's important to track your conversion rates 00:46 – This tells you how well your website is performing 01:07 – Look at your traffic from the last 7 days and do week by week comparison 01:19 – You should be getting more traffic from the previous week 01:25 – "You will not always hit those goals but you'll see which channels are moving down" 01:30 – Figure out strategies you can use to address the metrics that went down 02:03 – The week by week indicator should show you results of whether you're doing better or worse 02:06 – Look at the value of certain landing pages 02:11 – Make sure you have setup value for your goal conversion setup 02:33 – The key is to be able to know how much your page is worth 02:56 – Check your Google Analytics > Audience > Behavior > Engagement 03:05 – A chart regarding how long people are staying on your site will show up 03:12 – Most users will be on the 0-10 second range 03:19 – Improve usability and flow of your site to make visitors stay longer 03:42 – Track your bounce rate and keep it as low as possible 04:20 – "Looking at your rates is a good place to start" 04:29 – Neil also looks at Behavior > Site Content > All Pages 04:36 – This lists your most popular content 04:45 – There are some pages that might just grow popularity and you have to monetize it 05:27 – Check out what your top traffic sources are 06:03 – Set aside time to assess your Google Analytics 06:20 – Make sure your Google Search Console is connected to your Google Analytics 06:49 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: The metrics you should track vary from business to business – it isn't one-metric-fits-all. Looking deeper into your metrics will reveal relevant strategies you can use to improve your site. Take time to study and analyze your Google Analytics every week.