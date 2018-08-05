Marketing School
How to Prepare for Google’s First Mobile Index | Ep. #151
In Episode #151, Eric and Neil discuss how to prepare for Google's first mobile index. Google has announced that starting January 1st, 2017, they will start indexing the mobile pages of websites. Google has also laid out the AMP framework to be used as a basis for a better mobile user experience. Listen as Neil and Eric share tips on how to optimize your mobile sites and the tools that will help you get it to its best. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Prepare for Google's First Mobile Index 00:38 – Google's focus is shifting more towards mobile 00:46 – Google came up with AMP (Accelerated Mobile Pages) framework which makes the mobile user experience a lot better 01:13 – AMP also has a carousel like the ones in the desktop version 01:23 – Make sure you use the AMP framework for your sites 01:37 – Get rid of anything obtrusive like pop-ups 02:18 – Make sure your website is optimized for speed 02:28 – Google Chrome allows you to test how quickly pages are loading 02:39 – Look at Google Chrome's page speed and page speed tools 02:46 – Pingdom is one tool that you can use to do a speed test 02:56 – Make your site more readable 03:21 – Setup filters and segments in Google Analytics report for mobile views 03:29 – Look at the report on engagements and it will show how much time a visitor is spending on your site before they exit 03:46 – Keep an eye on the mobile visitors and readers, adjust and tweak your user interface, and design changes until your visitors stay longer 04:20 – A responsive design is key 04:28 – Run structured data tests for different URLs 04:42 – Use a Googlebot to test if your canonical links are accessible 05:00 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Use the AMP framework as the basis for your mobile sites. Remember to make adjustments to your UI and design for the best user experience. Make sure your pop-ups, notices, and ads do NOT take up more than 30% of the screen—otherwise, it will be considered obtrusive.