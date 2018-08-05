



Marketing School

7 Ways to Get People to Show Up to Your Webinar | Ep. #150

In Episode #150, Eric and Neil discuss 7 ways to get people to show up to your webinar. Webinars require planned marketing to get qualified leads to participate. Unlike podcasts, your webinar's success depends on the number of people who show up. This is why it is of the utmost importance to make sure your attendance is high. Tune in to learn the tips and strategies you need to skyrocket your webinar show up rates. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Ways to Get People to Show Up to Your Webinar 00:34 – Make sure you are emailing people inviting them to your webinar 00:58 – Email works because people are busy and tend to forget 01:10 – Collect phone numbers from webinar registrations 01:13 – The lead is more qualified if they're willing to get more information and stay committed 01:25 – An SMS provider like Twilio that is integrated to your webinar can send SMS reminders before the webinar starts 01:51 – Third, use social media ads 02:29 – You can retarget people based on their behavior 02:31 – Fourth, don't make your webinar available too far in advance 02:57 – The closer your registration is to the start date of your webinar, the higher the attendance rates 03:39 – Use repeating webinars, and tools such as WebinarJam or EverWebinar 04:06 – Go to Neil's website to check his repeating webinar 04:35 – Sixth is an indoctrination video 04:40 – A video showing people what to expect and what will be valuable to them 04:53 – Add a "thank you" video on the "thank you" page and ask them to complete a survey 05:30 – Lastly, hit your social media channels and do joint webinars 05:35 – HubSpot does joint webinars 06:07 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Having people sign-up for your webinar is easy; however, the real challenge is getting them to show up. Your webinar has to be of SUBSTANCE so people can't bear to miss it. Utilize different online tools to get people to show up to your webinar.