Marketing School
How to Create a First-Class Case Study | Ep. #149
In Episode #149, Eric and Neil discuss how to create a first-class case study. Tune in to discover the ins and outs of a well-designed case study and how case studies will boost your marketing and draw in those quality leads you’ve been needing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today’s topic: How to Create a First-Class Case Study 00:40 – It is important to have a data that stands out 00:55 – Be specific with numbers 01:19 – Start your case study with the result 01:30 – If you’re doing an SEO, start with the results 01:48 – Neil’s sample headline is “Neil took me from $600K a year to $15M a year” 02:00 – Break down the solution 02:20 – Show people how they can do it too—not just screenshots 02:58 – Break down the form fields into multiple steps to get to the most relevant leads 04:11 – Conversion-Rate-Experts.com has in-depth and well-designed case studies 04:30 – Find a good presentation or PDF design with Dribbble and 99designs 04:40 – Neil was paying $20,000 a month for CRO services 05:10 – They created a lot press and got great leads 05:25 – Case studies can be left open 05:48 – “They key is not getting a lot of leads, it’s getting quality leads.” 05:50 – Look at your competitors case studies 06:05 - That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Thoroughness in a case study is what drives the most qualified leads. Data is the most significant part of a case study – make sure it stands out and is executed well. Look at the case studies of your competitors to give you a starting point for your own format. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu