7 Ways To Get More People To Open Your Emails | Ep. #148
In Episode #148, Eric and Neil discuss 7 ways to get more people to open your emails. Tune in to find out how tweaking and adjusting your subject line can lead to a higher open rate. In addition to this, Eric and Neil also stress that providing consistent, high quality content plays a huge factor in maintaining high open rates. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 - Today's topic: 7 Ways To Get More People To Open Your Emails 00:41 – The open rate with the subject "Hey!" is 60% 00:48 – Invokes curiosity 01:12 – Add RE: to the subject line 01:32 – Open rate goes up at least 10% 01:37 – Add the receiver's name on the subject line 02:25 – The line "[First name], I need a favor….Can you help me?" works well 02:40 – Telling the receivers that the deal is "Starting now" or "Almost expiring" 02:50 – The last minute signups for webinars are from those types of emails 03:23 – Use different email sender names 03:57 – Add the question "Are you joining us?" on the subject line 04:40 – Don't copy other email templates 05:08 – Use an appealing pre-header 06:03 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Be creative—always adjust your email template making it new and original. Tweak and test different email headers and see what works for your campaign. Having a high open rate doesn't always equate to high sales – focus on delivering consistent, quality content.