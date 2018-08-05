



Marketing School

How, When and Why to Rebrand Your Business | Ep. #147

In Episode #147, Eric and Neil discuss the how, when and why of rebranding. The decision to restructure your brand requires a lot of upfront deliberation and Eric and Neil walk you through that very discussion. Tune in to find out the scenarios in which you SHOULD rebrand and how to make that transition as smooth as possible for your existing clientele. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How, When and Why to Rebrand Your Business 00:36 – Moz (formerly known as SEO Moz) took the "SEO" out of their name to show they were branching out in other fields 01:01 – There's a lot to consider with rebranding such as site migration 01:18 – Neil doesn't like rebranding 02:13 – What is your reason to rebrand? 02:17 – "Think about what people are coming to you for" 02:46 – Neil shares about Coca-cola's rebranding 03:10 – Is the audience open for rebranding? 03:38 – Rebranding can also mean changing your image 04:10 – Burberry changed their endorsements and, in turn, changed the image of their brand 04:36 – Target used to be a discount store, but changed how they do business which resulted in a change of their brand 04:57 – Eric mentions how his co-founder manages his own branding 05:31 – Slowly transition your audience as you do not want to lose your current audience 06:32 – Description of Single Grain before Eric came in 07:09 – Have a healthy balance from the old brand to the new one 07:23 – Survey your audience to know if you're on the same path 07:58 – Changing your domain name will likely have you lose some traffic 08:18 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: First, you need to assess if a rebrand is necessary and advantageous for you. Rebranding is not only about changing the look or name of your business – it can be done by changing your processes or endorsements. Transitioning does NOT have to be done quickly – give your audience time to transition WITH you and your business.