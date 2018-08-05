Marketing School
How to Do a Website Migration | Ep. #146
In Episode #146, Eric and Neil teach us how to migrate a website. Whether it’s for a redesign, server improvement, new services offered, or overall better customer experience—at some point, you’ll need to migrate your website to a new one. Tune in as Neil and Eric walk us through the steps of website migration and as they offer us valuable tips to make this process stress-free and easy. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Do a Website Migration 00:33 – Why migrate a website? 01:02 – You’re usually migrating servers as well 01:34 – Make sure you have a backup of your website 01:51 – Duplicate your site to the new server 02:04 – Have everyone check both sites 02:25 – Use a tool like Screaming Frog to crawl your website and see what’s happening on the old site 02:51 – Redirect the top pages to the most relevant pages 03:52 – Be careful when redesigning your website as you migrate your website 04:29 – Neil mentions a story from Eric’s website migration 04:58 – Have the right structures in place 05:28 – Neil tells his share of website migration errors 06:29 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Before making any changes, decide if website migration is the right thing to do. Creating a backup or having website duplicates should be your FIRST step before migrating. Remember to test everything first before redirecting people to your new website. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu