Marketing School
7 Creative Ways to Increase Google Ranking | Ep. #144
In Episode #144, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 creative ways to increase Google ranking. Making your website appear on Google's first search page is extremely advantageous for marketers, but achieving that rank and maintaining it is where you need to put in the work. Tune in to know how you can successfully increase your website's Google ranking and the tools that will help you achieve this goal. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Creative Ways to Increase Google Ranking 00:40 – First, Google Hummingbird 00:55 – Use a tool called MarketMuse 01:38 – Neil shares why MarketMuse is effective for him 02:00 – Second, update posts consistently 02:38 – Revives and increases traffic significantly 03:18 – Third, look at your bounce rate 03:50 – Check which pages have a terrible bounce rate and improve those pages 04:15 – Having a lower bounce rate will increase google ranking over time 04:38 – Fourth way is by content flipping 05:18 – Flip a content ranking using a canonical tag 05:35 – Fifth way is through branded queries 05:52 – Google is looking at branded signals 06:48 – Sixth is looking at click-thru rates 06:50 – Better titles means better click-thru rates 07:10 – Lastly, make sure your website mobile compatible 07:35 – Use an AMP framework for more search traffic 07:41 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: To make your website rank well on Google, you have to know which tactics work best. Branded queries play an important role in your ranking. People are using their smartphones way more than their computers; therefore, mobile compatibility is not just an option, it's a NECESSITY.