Marketing School
How to Map Out Your Marketing Funnel | Ep. #143
In Episode #143, Eric and Neil discuss how to map out your marketing funnel. Tune in to discover the importance of knowing how your funnel affects potential customers, how to troubleshoot questions they may have along the way, and how to make a logical sequence that converts. Eric and Neil drop specific tools, tips, and sources that will help you map out your funnel to take it to that next level. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Map Out Your Marketing Funnel 00:35 – A marketing funnel consists of the steps a customer takes going through your website 01:13 – The possibilities are endless depending on your business type 01:30 – Most people design a website for people to buy something, but sometimes your customer is not ready to buy 01:50 – List out all the possible scenarios that someone could end up going through BEFORE actually buying your product 02:00 – Use a tool called gliffy.com and MindMeister.com 02:40 – Google "autopilot lead nurturing sequence" 02:54 – Autopilot increases MRR just by adjusting nurture sequence 03:08 – For more information, Frank Kern discusses contingencies on his Youtube channel 03:20 – Different behaviors of website visitors need to be mapped out 03:48 – Eric shares how you can lead your visitors to buy without asking 04:12 – There should be a logical sequence 04:35 – The marketing funnel should be never ending 05:26 – Plan out every single scenario 05:59 – You can align your funnel internally with your Facebook ads funnel 06:51 – Different traffic channels need DIFFERENT types of funnels 07:28 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Mapping out your funnel can track your visitors' activities and help you gauge the effectivity of your campaign. Each traffic channel draws a unique audience who may behave differently than the next channel—design your funnels according to the channel. Find out what your customer is thinking in each step of the funnel so that you can respond accordingly.