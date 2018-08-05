Marketing School
7 Tools to Help You in Marketing Design | Ep. #142
In Episode #142, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 tools that can help you in marketing design. Tune in to discover some of the best online tools that provide you quality images and designs for your marketing campaign that are both easy-to-use and affordable. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Tools to Help You in Marketing Design 00:46 – First tool is Canva 00:52 – Currently has around 10 million users 01:00 – Pre-made templates, designs, and dimensions are available for specific social media platforms 01:18 – Very easy to use and intuitive 01:49 – Second tool is Balsamiq for a non-techy person, you can drag and drop 02:33 – Third tool is 99designs 02:53 – Inexpensive option 03:00 – An alternative is DesignCrown 03:09 – Fourth tool is infogr.am 03:20 – Create infographics at an affordable price 03:29 – Has cool and interactive graphics you can embed within blog posts 03:52 – Fifth tool is InVision App 04:15 – Allows you to collaborate different design projects 04:36 – Sixth is Fiverr 04:48 – Easy to use and turn-around time is just a couple of hours 04:54 – Upwork is an alternative to Fiverr 05:03 – Last is Pablo by Buffer 05:11 – Good for social or blog images you need to get done quickly 05:33 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: If you feel like you're in a creative rut, there are many designs available online. Creating or making changes to your marketing design does NOT have to be expensive. There are several easy-to-use, high quality, graphics and templates available online to make designing easier for marketers.