How to Make Changes to Your Website Without the Help of Developers | Ep. #141

In Episode #141, Eric and Neil discuss the ways you can make changes to your website without the help of developers. Tune in to know that you do NOT have to be a technical person to know the ways around your site and to use the tools that can help you make the changes you need. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Make Changes to Your Website Without the Help of Developers 01:06 – Google Tag Manager allows you to make adjustments to pixels 01:46 – Segment.io is a paid alternative for Google Tag Manager 02:09 – The key is to make changes without having to wait for your developers 02:42 – Neil wants to make a few small changes without having to rely on developers 02:49 – Optimizely, Visual Website Optimizer and Crazy Egg have A/B testing with WYSIWYG tools 03:57 – Google Tag Manager allows you to use other tools within your website 04:16 – Watch tutorials of Google Tag Manager Trainer in Youtube 04:58 – Try to get your developers to use WordPress to put up your content as Wordpress is very user friendly 05:35 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: You do NOT need a developer to make changes to your website. Coding is not necessary to be able to touch up your website. There are a variety of tools available online that will help you become self-reliant in making those changes to your site.