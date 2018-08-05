Marketing School
Why You Need to Be Surveying Your Audience | Ep. #140
In Episode #140, Eric and Neil reminds us why it's very important to survey your audience. Listen to find out the most effective ways to survey your customers, the online tools that can assist you, and why it's important to know WHO you are surveying to get the highest quality feedback for your company or product. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Why You Need to Be Surveying Your Audience 00:44 – Check in with your audience 01:03 – Ask pointed questions and take the feedback 01:15 – Discern "signal" from "noise"—what points or opinions keep recurring? 01:52 – Use Qualaroo to ask people why they don't convert 02:12 – Quantitative data vs qualitative data 02:50 – Make sure you ask a non-bias question and ask a large group of people 03:18 – Focus on solving areas that show problems first 03:30 – Analyze data in large quantities 03:43 – Use User Testing to ask people questions 04:08 – SurveyMonkey and Typeform are two more options 05:59 – Make sure the people you're asking are relevant to your business 06:21 – Check out the Kissmetrics blog 06:35 – If you ask terrible questions, expect inaccurate feedback 06:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Surveys are done to generate feedback so you know what you need to change. Qualitative data helps you understand why people did NOT convert. Ask the RIGHT people to get relevant feedback. The right people are your ideal customers.