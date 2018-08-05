Marketing School
How Important Is Testing for Your Business or Product? | Ep. #139
In Episode #139, Eric and Neil talk about how you can create a culture of testing for your business. How important is testing for your business and product? Listen as Eric and Neil discuss from their experiences the benefits of continual testing, the tools you can use to help you, and why teamwork plays a huge role in creating this culture of testing that makes your business better. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Create a Culture of Testing 00:32 – Most companies have no real process for testing their business 00:44 – You have to create a testing process 01:00 – Have at least a project management tool like MS Excel, Trello or GrowthHackers Projects 01:53 – Check out Sean Ellis' videos online 02:04 – Group people from different departments into teams so you can test the product internally 03:01 – Let members submit their ideas on how they can grow the company faster 04:09 – Experimenting is only a failure if you have no hypothesis—but, if you learn something, it's a success 04:54 – Check out Amazon's Two Pizza Team 05:39 – Create dashboards for your departments that show stats and data from tests that are continually happening with your product 06:45 – Test at least once per week 07:05 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Start building a culture of testing by creating a process within your company. Involve your employees in the process and create an atmosphere that allows them to share their ideas. Think about your hypothesis BEFORE you run an experiment to get the most out of the process.