Does Direct Mail Still Work? | Ep. #138
In Episode #138, Eric and Neil discuss whether or not direct mail is a fading marketing strategy. Listen as they discuss how targeting advertisements to the right demographic as well as being creative with your copy and message can be the strategies needed to save this older, tried-and-true method. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Does Direct Mail Still Work? 00:35 – It’s untrue that direct mail doesn’t work anymore 00:41 – Russell Brunson from ClickFunnels is a great example of how well it works 01:07 – “Direct mail is NOT dead” 01:21 – Direct mail still works for businesses that cater to older people 01:48 – Direct mail needs to be creatively made to get someone to open it, otherwise it can be considered junk mail 01:57 – Neil describes an ad he got in the mail the other day that he actually opened 02:21 – Like a website, direct mail also has funnels 02:47 – Send a unique letter to get someone open it 03:00 – Have persuasive copy 03:10 – Neil is testing out a marketing strategy in the mail 04:14 – Consider your audience 05:37 – Be creative with your messaging inside your mail 06:50 – Target down your list to a small group so you can spend more money personalizing the mail ad 07:19 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Snail mail is NOT dead—you just need to be creative in your marketing. It is ESSENTIAL to have creative and persuasive copy in direct mail. Success in direct mail is dependent on approaching the right, target audience. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu