Marketing School
Why and How You Should Control Your Crawl Budget | Ep. #137
In Episode #137, Neil and Eric discuss the importance of knowing how to control your crawl budget. Tune in to discover how the quality of your pages affects your crawl budget and, in turn, can directly influence the level of traffic to your website. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Why and How You Should Control Your Crawl Budget 00:35 – The definition of a crawl budget 01:09 – “Every site has a limited crawl budget” 01:28 – Control what pages Google crawls and have them crawl your most important ones 02:02 – Make sure the Google Search Console is installed 02:50 – Consider removing low quality pages from your website or use robotstxt to block Google from crawling them 03:21 – Deleting content can sometimes increase traffic 03:35 – Look at impressions in your Google Search Console 04:11 – Link and direct more people to high quality pages 04:29 – WhitePages block off a lot of pages 05:03 – Check the crawl error section in your Google Search Console 06:20 – The faster your servers, the more pages are crawled 07:05 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: A crawl budget is the maximum amount of pages Google crawls on your website. Keep your high quality pages up and running, then FOCUS your energy on linking people to those pages. Make sure you have a fast server so your website is crawled faster. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu