Marketing School
How to Use Quizzes to Increase Leads | Ep. #135
In Episode #135, Neil and Eric discuss the importance of quizzes to increase your leads. Tune in to discover how to create a short, well-made quiz that can increase your sales and how businesses today are taking advantage of this technique. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Use Quizzes to Increase Leads 01:36 – Quizzes should optimize for email collection 02:00 – Quizzes should match the offer 02:50 – Yuri Elkaim offers a lot in the health market and has implemented tons of quizzes 04:12 – Make sure you have at least 5 questions in your quizzes 04:30 – Use LeadQuizzes as a tool combined with Facebook ads 04:55 – Neil still uses quizzes in their funnel 05:10 – Revolution Golf also makes use of quizzes for their marketing 05:50 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: The quiz should match and be consistent with your end offer—wrong leads means no sales. Quizzes should NOT be long, but just the right questions to pique your customer's interest. Utilize quizzes by pairing it with other social media campaigns.