Marketing School
How to Use Pinterest to Drive More Traffic and Revenue | Ep. #134
In Episode #134, Neil and Eric discuss how to use Pinterest to drive more traffic and revenue. Tune in to discover the ways Neil, Eric and other entrepreneurs use Pinterest to drive more interest to their business at a low cost. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Use Pinterest to Drive More Traffic and Revenue 00:45 – You can advertise in Pinterest 01:06 – The clicks in Pinterest are cheaper than other platforms 01:31 – Neil found the article The Pinterest Traffic Experiment: I'm Up 2350% in 60 Days at HustleNation.com 01:48 – The tool BoardBooster that can boost boards in Pinterest 02:54 – You can also automate pinning with BoardBooster 03:20 – Ezra Firestone Pinterest ads 03:45 – Ezra made $41,000 using Pinterest ads 04:33 – Samuel O taught Neil how to overcharge 05:46 – Ezra's advertorial in Pinterest explained 06:17 – Pinterest, in general, has a lot of testing but you can eventually figure it out 06:40 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Pinterest may be underrated in the world of marketing, but it can do wonders. Use tools to analyze your data in Pinterest and take advantage of its cheap rate per click. . Pinterest, in general, requires a lot of testing, but you can eventually figure it out and make it work for you.