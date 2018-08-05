Marketing School
7 Things to Assess When Your Content Is Failing | Ep. #133
In Episode #133, Neil and Eric list the 7 things to assess when your content marketing is failing. Tune in to discover how Neil and Eric use different tools and websites to understand their viewer engagement and the effectivity of their content marketing campaign, Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:30 – Today's topic: 7 Things to Assess When Your Content Is Failing 01:31 – Find the cause of why your content marketing is failing through analytics 01:44 – Analyze quantitatively 02:29 – The data will tell you what's wrong with your blog post 02:54 – Get feedback from people asking them what needs improvement 03:03 – People want something that is actionable 03:26 – Find the basic metrics of your site 03:43 – Install Google Search Console 04:10 – In the Google Search Console dashboard, click "analytics", and search for the "impressions box" at the top left corner 04:45 – Use Hemingway App – a desktop application 05:01 – Hemingway App is the more advanced version of Docs and is best for writers 05:28 – Use HelloBar as an email tool 05:49 – Email out who shares your content to competitors 05:57 – Find your competitors at BuzzSumo 06:08 – You can find the email of the people who are tweeting your content through Hunter 06:11 – Neil shares a sample email that you can send 07:10 – Share it on social media and compare with your other posts to have an average engagement rate 07:40 – Pair it with paid advertising, too! 08:11 – Look at your content as a funnel and work on your headline 08:39 – Search for CopyBlogger Headline Formula 09:07 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Analyze your data well and find the real cause for why your content marketing is failing. Reach out to people to share your content – this will measure the quality of your content and tell you the number of people who share it. Headlines can draw people to your content – make it interesting and appealing!