Marketing School
How to Generate Content Ideas Without Keyword Research | Ep. #132
In Episode #132, Eric and Neil share how you can generate content ideas for your website without having to do keyword research. Listen as Neil and Eric drop tips and tricks to help you generate better content for your website and for your specific audience. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Generate Content Ideas Without Keyword Research 00:38 – SEO and keyword research is important BUT it's also important to start with your audience 00:56 – Think about what's interesting and trending 01:05 – Eric shares his Feedly account with his team to stay on top of trends 01:18 – Eric also has Panda as a Chrome extension that shows him 3 different feeds from the sites he follows 01:56 – Neil takes his competitors' links and runs it in BuzzSumo 02:37 – Look at your competitor's' posts and try to replicate but make it better 02:41 – Look up Brian Dean's Skyscraper Technique 03:16 – Email out people who share your competitor's' content and ask them to share yours, too 04:21 – Use io to search email addresses 04:35 – Use AHrefs and SEMRush to show which top pages are ranking 04:56 – Look into your analytics and figure out what ranks well 05:43 – Getting traffic is NOT just about keywords 05:52 – Go to Quora and see what questions are asked in your space 06:23 – Look at blog headline structures and podcast titles 07:26 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: See what your audience is interested in and respond accordingly. Use your competitor's content as base to make your content better. Look internally and figure out which of your posts rank well and USE that knowledge to your advantage as you step forward.