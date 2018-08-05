Marketing School
How to Improve Your Mobile Conversions | Ep. #131
In Episode #131, Neil and Eric discuss how to improve your mobile conversions. Listen to know how you can optimize your mobile conversions and what to expect in Google's upcoming changes for 2017. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Improve Your Mobile Conversions 00:32 – Google has changed things; they now have mobile index 00:52 – A description of how mobile pop-ups work 01:09 – Neil doesn't use mobile pop ups and explains why 02:05 – "Optimize for conversions through the flow" 02:48 – Breakdown steps and forms 03:08 – There will be an interstitial update on pop ups in 2017 03:27 – Convertflow can show different offers to people 04:36 – Different conversion rates for people who already opted in 05:01 – Neil integrates CTAs in his blog posts 05:48 – Single Grain has an "opt-in" bar at the bottom of their mobile page 06:10 – Make sure your pop ups don't take most of the screen 06:31 – Search Google interstitial penalty 06:38 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Pop ups may not be a good option for mobile because of the small screen size. If you break up your content into smaller, shorter pages on mobile, you tend to convert more. Read about the changes Google is making to guide your 2017 website plans.