Marketing School
How to Use Live Chat to Grow Your Business | Ep. #130
In Episode #130, Neil and Eric list the ways you can use live chat to grow your business. The two men discuss that there are right and wrong ways to use live chat in order to increase your sales. Also, tune in to discover how Neil tests Eric's own live chat service without his knowing just for our benefit. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today's topic: How to Use Live Chat to Grow Your Business 00:48 – Live chats should pop up at engaging points of interaction to work well 01:25 – Avoid using live chat to interrupt the sales flow 01:47 – Eric has tried Olark and Zopim as live chat tools in the past 02:08 – Eric found out more people are using Intercom.io for their live chats 03:17 – Neil drops what Eric doesn't know! 03:46 – Intercom.io and Drift are two most popular live chat tools 04:26 – Get in touch with people at certain engagement points 04:58 – Neil messaged Eric on his website using the live chat! 06:03 – Always put the person's name on the chat 06:25 – How Eric does his live chats 06:42 – Try to help first before pitching your sale 07:38 – "When you engage with someone 4x…they're much more likely to buy what you sell them" 08:12 – Always have someone manning the chat 24/7 08:30 – Neil gets his chat agents from Upwork 08:59 – Ask for the customer's email 09:17 – Connect Drift or Intercom to HipChat or Slack 09:39 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Live chat that pops up in the right engagement points work. It's not just about the tools, it's also about when pop ups, pop out. Live chat is NOT for sales alone – remember to help people out.