Marketing School
How to Amplify Your Content | Ep. #129
In Episode #129, Neil and Eric discuss the ways you can amplify your content. Listen to learn the tips and tactics you can use to boost your viewership and get that traction you’ve been looking for. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:28 – Today’s topic: How to Amplify Your Content 00:35 – 20% of your time should be spent creating content and 80% marketing it 00:51 – Hand-to-hand combat – Hunter.io or LinkedIn will let you access emails of people of whom you can ask to share your content 01:21 – Groove HQ’s CEO’s strategy was to get people to share their content 01:45 – Use hunter combined with every site you’re linking out to 03:06 – Don’t focus on getting people to link back to you, direct your focus towards getting people to share your content 03:22 – Send emails manually instead of using tools like SendGrid 03:29 – Use HubSpot to track how many email opens you’re getting 04:14 – Try paid advertising like Facebook Ads, Twitter, LinkedIn and Gmail Ads 05:57 – Google and study the “Pinterest Traffic Experiment: Side Hustle Nation” 06:36 – Neil uses BoardBooster for Pinterest 07:20 – Eric shares how The Blog Millionaire and Greatist use Pinterest to drive traffic to their sites 08:13 – Don’t forget to promote to your social channels using Meet Edgar 08:38 – Neil now blogs once a week unlike before where he blogged 7 days/week 10:14 – Neil’s spendings on blog posts 11:18 – Try boosting your posts, too 11:39 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Reach out to people in the same niche—link to their work and show your appreciation. Focus on getting people to SHARE your content. If budget is not an issue, try paid advertising to drive traffic to your site. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu