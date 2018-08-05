Marketing School
How to Use Google’s Search Console to Grow your Traffic | Ep. #128
In Episode #128, Neil and Eric share tips on how to use Google's Search Console to grow your traffic. Listen to grow your understanding of the Google Search Console and how Google's features can help you drive more traffic to your website. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Use Google's Search Console to Grow your Traffic 00:37 – Google's Search Console is a free SEO tool from Google 01:05 – Click on the search analytic section to know which clicks you should be getting 01:38 – Sort impressions and look at your CTR 02:37 – You should be using structured data 03:55 – Get started with Rich Cards 04:07 – Look at the crawl errors that are happening on your site 05:10 – Under search appearance, use "accelerate mobile pages" for gaining traffic from mobile 06:31 – Look-up "mobile usability" 07:02 – Look at the regions you're targeting and select accordingly 08:08 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Google Search Console has so much to offer for FREE—get acquainted with it. Look at the pages that are getting impressions, but not many clicks. Make the adjustments necessary to optimize CTR. If you're not using structured data, you're losing traffic.