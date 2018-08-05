Marketing School
How to Combine Content Marketing with Paid Advertising | Ep. #127
In Episode #127, Neil and Eric talk about the different ways you can combine your content marketing with paid advertising. Listen as they list down pros and cons for different Facebook ads, and the difference between Facebook, LinkedIn, Google and Twitter ad costs. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Combine Content Marketing with Paid Advertising 00:45 – Neil’s favorite strategy is using Facebook fans’ “likes” 01:21 – When you drive paid clicks and you stop paying, you’re not going to get anymore 02:04 – The goal is to have the least amount of fans that create the most amount of engagement 02:30 – “Boost Post” button to Facebook works 03:33 – Look at your Facebook insights 03:51 – Make sure you have a content upgrade – you can use Thrive 04:54 – Spend what you need to get the right campaign/headline that results in the most “shares”, “posts”, “likes”, etc. 05:25 – Eric promotes the page post engagements 06:31 – Think about the channel before investing in paid traffic 07:22 – LinkedIn traffic’s conversion rates are 50-60% 08:14 – Gmail ads also works – check out Growth Everywhere’s post 08:50 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Combining paid advertising and content marketing IS possible and profitable. Build a following instead of just driving paid clicks. Spend money not for “likes” but to get the right campaign. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu