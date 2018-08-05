Marketing School
How to Set Up a Basic Re-marketing Campaign | Ep. #126
In Episode #126, Neil and Eric discuss strategies for setting up a basic re-marketing campaign—what it is, why it works, and how it can drive significant increases in conversion. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Set-up a Basic Re-marketing Campaign 00:37 – Re-marketing is when a page you recently visited shows up in another you’re viewing 01:01 – Make sure you have the right pixel on your site when doing re-marketing 01:10 – Have a Google Tag Manager setup to manage the pixel 01:38 – Create new creative and rotate those createives often to attract more views 02:08 – You can buy stock images from Fotolia 02:16 – A good digital marketer will always have a Venn diagram of the different types of traffic 02:22 – Cold traffic has never heard of your brand before 02:26 – Warm traffic is when they visit your website and join your email list 02:29 – Hot traffic has spent at least a dollar with your brand 02:36 – “You are marketing to people, not objects” and don’t forget it! 03:16 – Tricks for re-marketing successfully 03:45 – Create different landing pages with different content but same value prop 03:58 – The paid content promotion funnel idea 04:35 – Target a specific group of people on a specific week 05:10 – AdEspresso can refresh your ad over and over 05:20 – Setup a content re-targeting funnel 05:36 – Create quirky ads 06:20 – Neil Patel’s quirky ads’ result 07:00 – Tell people stories in your ads and conversion rates will be higher 3 Key Points: You are marketing to PEOPLE, not objects. Know you target markets and segment them. Experiment with your ads. Different content works with different people. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu