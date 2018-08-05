



Marketing School

What To Do When You’re Not Seeing Marketing Results | Ep. #124

In Episode #124 Neil and Eric talk about what you should do when you don’t see the marketing results you were looking for. Listen to learn about the elements you might be missing in the marketing equation, and hear them discuss the common causes for campaigns struggling to yield results. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: What you should do when you’re not seeing marketing results 00:44 – Starting with paid advertising will take you 2-3 months before you start setting any measurable results 01:02 – Be patient, above all be patient—it’s prove to work, but not quickly 01:31 – Your analytics and your data will tell you where your weaknesses are so pay attention to them 01:58 – Ask people questions with the help of Qualaroo 02:15 – Eric shares an example of a company he worked for in the past where the marketing was really struggling 03:01 – A lot of people make the mistake of thinking they’ll hit their targets immediately 03:35 – Not every campaign needs to work, just one or two 03:45 – Test, test, and test some more until you find something that sticks 04:37 – Have a tool like Trello or Growth Hackers Projects to help you organize ideas 05:02 – Brian Balfour’s testing framework 05:20 – Have different goals for different campaigns 05:46 – Look at all the technical stuff—get in the weeds and roll around 07:00 – Set up the correct KPI to monitor progress 07:56 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Great marketing takes time to build. Know your data to understand what’s happening to your campaigns. In marketing, you need to make continual improvements over time. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu