Marketing School
How to Create Form Fields that Actually Convert | Ep. #123
In Episode #123, Neil and Eric discuss the ways you can create form fields that lead to conversion. Listen to know more about which form field strategies actually work and which ideas you can incorporate into your own. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Create Form Fields that Actually Convert 00:41 – Having less form fields will lead to higher conversion rates but quality will go down 01:00 – Break up form fields 02:20 – Your mileage will vary 02:31 – It’s about getting conversions for qualified leads 02:40 – Small tweaks can make a difference 03:32 – Remove the asterisks in your forms 03:41 – Leverage exit pop-ups 04:18 – Add a check mark for “other” options to get more insights 04:55 – Integrate form fields into stories 05:51 – Check out Quick Sprout and Neil Patel for more info on how to optimize form fields 06:16 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: The goal is NOT about getting the most conversions. Breaking up your forms into steps will help you segment your leads. Evaluate how to make your form fields better as the smallest tweak can make the biggest difference. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu