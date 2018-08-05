Marketing School
How to Integrate the Holiday Seasons into Your Marketing Campaign | Ep. #122
In Episode #122, Neil and Eric share about how to integrate the holidays into your marketing campaign. Listen as they list down the ways and tactics you can use to get that “most wonderful time of the year” feel in your marketing. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How to Integrate the Holiday Seasons into your Marketing Campaign 00:37 – Have a holiday calendar 00:53 – Google “Holiday Campaigns” to know what others are doing 01:05 – Offer discounts and promotions 02:10 – Make sure you have your products in stock 02:43 – Promote holiday campaigns in advance 03:44 – Set partnerships and promotions beforehand 04:43 – Have upsells and downsells to maximize profit per user 05:22 – Use contests for holidays 05:35 – KingSumo is one contest platforms you can use 06:09 – Put countdown timers like PlusThis in the emails to set the urgency 06:47 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Discuss with your team what you can offer for the holiday seasons. Make sure your inventory is fully stocked BEFORE the holiday promotion begins. Discounts and promotions during holidays is a SURE and effective way to sell. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu