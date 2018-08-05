Marketing School
How to Improve Your PPC Campaigns in 10 Minutes per Day | Ep. #121
In Episode #121, Eric and Neil discuss the ways you can improve your PPC campaigns with just 10 minutes per day. Working at your PPC campaigns can be as simple as looking at your keywords' reports or evaluating your landing page and copy. Listen as they list down different ways you can evaluate and adjust your PPC campaigns with a very small time commitment daily. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 00:33 – Regardless of the platform, think about how you can set a framework 00:59 – With AdWords, go through your accounts and pause the things that aren't working 01:37 – Focus on the landing page and your copy 02:15 – Exit pop ups, do not break Google's policy 02:40 – Use stock images or check out Design Pickle and see which images you can use for PPC 03:25 – Run a survey 03:50 – Use Qualaroo's survey tool 04:15 – Look at your keywords reports 05:10 – There are limited resources for PPC 05:33 – Spend on your peak hours 06:38 – Spend money faster to get the results faster 07:01 – Send traffic to an educational resource 07:40 – Use Power Editor, AdEspresso or Qwaya 08:07 – Get more creatives on board 08:27 – AdEspresso's post on CPR 09:15 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Evaluate what is working and not working by running surveys and checking keywords reports. Hiring creatives can give your PPC campaigns the boost it needs. Managing your PPC ads DO NOT need to take up a lot of your time—designate 10 minutes a day in your schedule.