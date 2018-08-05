Marketing School
7 Ways to Become a Thought Leader | Ep. #120
In Episode #120, Neil and Eric share the 7 ways you can become a thought leader. Listen as Neil shares his experience in becoming a thought leader to help you become one as well. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Ways to Become a Thought Leader 00:36 – Becoming a thought leader requires a mix of everything 01:17 – #1 Don't just focus on one channel 01:46 – Neil describes how he became a thought leader 02:08 – Find your unique angle 03:22 – Join YEC (Young Entrepreneur Council) 03:45 – Go to LinkedIn and reach out to editors of large publications 04:19 – Using large publications is a bit overused, but still a good tactic 04:25 – #2 Guest post 04:42 – #3 Find your niche 05:36 – #4 Choose the platform you will use 06:49 – #5 Do something that makes you stand out 07:32 – Neil does crazy experiments 07:57 – #6 Take whatever you can 08:57 – #7 Don't forget to focus on PR 09:39 – Use free solutions with HARO 09:58 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Find your niche, find what SETS YOU APART. If you don't stand out, you don't get remembered. Don't think that you're too big or important for anything—just get your voice out there!