Marketing School
How to Craft High Converting Explainer Videos | Ep. #119
In Episode #119, Neil and Eric discuss how you can craft high converting explainer videos for your website. Listen as they help you uncover the feasibility of having explainer videos on every budget and how to craft an excellent explainer video that not only reaches your audience, but gets them hooked on your product. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: How to Craft High converting Explainer Videos 00:38 – You DO NOT need a very high budget 00:45 – Youtube Director allows you to shoot decent videos from your iPhone 01:04 – Video Brewery is a market place for videos 01:24 – Be involved in crafting your videos 01:39 – You need to look at the objections 02:14 – Answering objections isn't enough, you have to make a story 03:05 – Growth Everywhere's Squatty Potty is described as an example 04:22 – Short explainer videos don't get people hooked on your product 05:00 – People get hooked by how you good you are at answering questions and objections, building story, and connecting emotionally 05:09 – For example, the guy in the crazy egg videos, Mike O'Bryan 06:18 – Talk to your voice-over person beforehand 06:38 – Before you give the script, try it yourself first 07:05 – Demo Duck and Switch Video offer video services 07:23 – Sandwich Video is great for budgets $100K+ 07:54 – Focus on the script 08:12 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: You DO NOT need a ton of money to create explainer videos—you can do it on a budget. Write your OWN script, as you are the best person who understands your product. Remember to connect emotionally to your listeners.