Marketing School
7 Unorthodox SEO Strategies and Tactics that You Should Try | Ep. #118
In Episode #118, Neil and Eric drop 7 unorthodox SEO strategies you might be missing out on. Listen to learn what these 7 strategies and tactics are and discern whether these tools can fit your current business' SEO plan. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 Unorthodox SEO Strategies and Tactics That You Should Try 00:33 – #1 Use Scrapebox to find people within your space that talk about particular topics 01:43 – #2 Tube Buddy will tell you how your video is ranked 02:29 – #3 Brand loyalty—create new ideas to promote brand loyalty 03:29 – #4 Link blending 04:08 – Link to other credible sources beyond your own 04:44 – #5 Neil uses Animagraffs for animated infographics 05:33 – These visual infographics get so many links 06:08 – #6 Write original researched pieces of content 07:25 – #7 Translate your content 08:09 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Keep coming up with NEW ideas to promote brand loyalty to your consumers. Try NOT to overuse your links—extend to other credible sources. Create original researched content and translate them for your audience.