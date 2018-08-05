Marketing School
7 Ways to Use Zapier & IFTTT to Speed Up Your Workflow | Ep. #117
In Episode #117, Neil and Eric share 7 ways you can use Zapier and IFTTT to efficiently speed up workflow. Listen to discover new and effective ways to help you automate your business. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: 7 ways to use Zapier and IFTTT to speed up your workflow 00:36 – Zapier and IFTTT allow you to hook in and connect your web applications 01:08 – IFTTT is targeted more for the consumer while Zapier is more for a B2B 01:27 – #1 Zapier acts as a central location for content and pushes notifications if anything changes or comes up 02:09 – #2 Zapier automatically save tweets on a Google spreadsheet where you can go back to see which messages did well 03:02 – #3 If you’re using BidSketch or Qwilr—when a new proposal is signed, Zapier will create an automatic Quickbooks customer account, notify you on Slack, send an on-boarding email and create a Basecamp project 03:47 – #4 IFTTT sends email notifications when you’re mentioned on other websites 04:43 – #5 When there is a new Intercom email, IFTTT pushes it to our Salesforce and to Slack to notify us 05:15 – #6 With IFTTT, we get an email notification on what’s trending. For example, we get notifications with what’s happening on Giphy and Google Trends 06:27 – #7 Zapier and IFTTT can help you automate your social media 06:57 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Zapier and IFTTT are both tools that can help you repurpose your content. Discover the possibilities you can use with Zapier and IFTTT by trying out new workflows. You can use Zapier and IFTTT to get notified on the latest trends. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu