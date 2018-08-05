Marketing School
7 Things You Should Say NO to as a Marketer | Ep. #115
In Episode #115, Eric and Neil discuss the 7 things you should say NO to as a marketer. Listen to know more about which things to say no to and the reason why. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: 7 things you should say no to as a marketer 00:34 – #1 Making changes without data 00:57 – Make sure you test with data 01:10 – #2 Looking at the tactics all the time 01:26 – Leads to being in "tactical hell" 01:43 – Don't focus on tactics 02:00 – #3 Don't make short term gains for long term losses 02:53 – Don't make changes for short term gains 02:57 – #4 Lack of organization 03:09 – Look at GrowthHackers Projects to organize all your ideas and experiments 03:28 – Look about documenting your marketing processes 03:48 – #5 Don't do too many things at once 04:51 – #6 Don't try to take everything on by yourself 05:48 – #7 Don't run an A/B test on the same part of the funnel more than once at the same time 06:39 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Don't EVER make changes without any data. New marketing tactics aren't everything—assess them well before using! GET ORGANIZED, because a lack of organization doesn't help you scale.