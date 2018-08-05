Marketing School
How Tools Create a Better Marketing ROI | Ep. #114
In Episode #114 Eric and Neil discuss how tools create better marketing ROIs for your business. Listen to hear their examples and to better understand that links are a big factor for tools. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: How tools create a better marketing ROI 00:39 – Neil did a test 00:44 – Neil checked Hubspot 01:02 – Leads today from content marketing, conferences, sponsorships and ads 01:09 – During the early days, they got leads from their tools 01:12 – Word Stream also generates leads from their PPC creator 01:19 – Neil’s tool experiment on Quick Sprout 02:31 – Check Walkscore through Ahrefs and you’ll find a lot of anchor text going back to their site 02:56 – Don’t do black area 03:28 – Neil shares what he knows on Walkscore 03:55 – They created a tool 04:15 – How realtors helped Walkscore build links 04:40 – Realtors were able to use Walkscore as selling point 05:00 – Using links and badges these days can be hit by Google 05:46 – Don’t use tools for mischievous purposes 05:51 – Tools are mouse traps 06:16 – Check Outgrow.co will help you get started 07:01 – Simple tools don’t do well 07:14 – Do a tool that’s a bit more wowing 07:52 – Think about interactive content too 08:20 – Links are a big factor 08:34 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: Create tools for black hat purposes if necessary. Complex tools require complex solutions. Instead of creating simple tools, go for ones with interactive content. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu