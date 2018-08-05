Marketing School
Should I Hire a PR Agency for My Business? | Ep. #113
In Episode #113 Eric and Neil talk about whether or not you should hire a PR agency for your business. Listen to know the pros and cons that are tied to hiring a 3rd party agency and why PR is not for new companies that are just starting out. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today’s topic: Should I hire a PR agency for my business? 00:44 – If you’re first starting out, don’t expect a launch to take you a long distance 01:19 – Neil shares his negative PR experiences 02:05 – The best way to hire a PR person is to have them work full time for you 02:13 – Neil shares more of his PR experiences 03:53 – Find a person to do PR – do not find companies 04:17 – Eric shares his PR experiences 04:36 – The PR industry is antiquated 04:37 – Neil recommended Chris Barrett to Eric 06:01 – PR makes sense if the costs make sense 07:01 – If you’re looking for PR people, check out: Janine from Fresh PR and Richard Lorenzen 07:39 – Your goal is to graduate from an agency and hire in-house 08:01 – That’s it for today’s episode! 3 Key Points: PR is not for all business types—don’t invent in PR on a whim. Getting a PR person is way better than getting an agency. Your end goal is to graduate from hiring agencies and get in-house employees. Leave some feedback: What should we talk about next? Please let us know in the comments below. Did you enjoy this episode? If so, please leave a short review. Connect with us: NeilPatel.com Quick Sprout Growth Everywhere Single Grain Twitter @neilpatel Twitter @ericosiu