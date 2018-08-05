Marketing School
Is It Really Worth Going After Long-tail Keywords? | Ep. #112
In Episode #112 Eric and Neil share their insights on when and where it's worth investing your time in the pursuit of long tail keywords. Listen to understand what long-tail keywords are, what they are compared to, and how their strategic implementation can always help you rank. Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:27 – Today's topic: Is it really worth going after long tail keywords? 00:36 – Long tail keywords are 3-5 word phrases people are searching for 01:06 – Head term vs long tail keywords 01:35 – Wikipedia's Abraham Lincoln page as an example 02:35 – Brian Dean's 1M search results 03:28 – Long tail phrases are worth it 04:08 – Don't think about long tail content 04:28 – Use Ahrefs to see long tail traffic that comes to your site 04:43 – When your content is older, you'll start ranking for long tail phrases 04:50 – Use your Google Search Console 06:17 – Continually update content you already have 06:57 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: Long tail keywords are worth using. Long tail keywords are the way you naturally write content. Implement long tail keywords to rank old content.