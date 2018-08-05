Marketing School
Neil & Eric's Biggest Lessons from the First 100 Episodes of Marketing School | Ep. #110
In Episode #110 Eric and Neil share their highlights from the past 100 podcast episodes. Apart from sharing what they've learned and what they've experienced, they'll also thank all the listeners for being part of this journey with them! Time Stamped Show Notes: 00:26 – Today's topic: Our biggest lessons from 100 episodes of marketing school 00:46 – #1 When you first launch a podcast, you won't get too much traction 01:17 – As you do it more and more, people start to listen 01:52 – No huge 'bang for your buck' on the first 100 episodes 02:06 – #2 Great feedback but with couple of negative ones 03:11 – #3 People who launch a podcast for the sake of making one doesn't do so well 03:41 – You have to have an audience to push it through 04:02 – #4 Consistency takes a lot of work 05:15 – #5 Blog audience helps the success of this podcast 06:03 – It's not easy to get a lot of downloads and listens 06:22 – #6 Podcasting is just like blogging 07:11 – #7 Time buys you listens and traffic 08:24 – Google Tomasz Tunguz or Compounding effects of content marketing 08:58 – Having a picture on your podcast helps 09:27 – That's it for today's episode! 3 Key Points: The first 100 episodes didn't come easy. Podcasting is much like blogging in terms of traffic and views/listens. Have a plan for your podcast, without one, you are doomed to fail.